RocketHub

Crowdfunding Platform RocketHub Acquired for $15 Million
Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding Platform RocketHub Acquired for $15 Million

EFactor, a resource site for entrepreneurs, bought the New York City-based alternative finance platform.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Art-Tech Startup Makes the Digital Picture Frame Super Classy
Artists

Art-Tech Startup Makes the Digital Picture Frame Super Classy

Meural's matte LCD display screen is set into a handcrafted maple wooden frame.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Déjà Vu 2012: A Zombie-Frankenstein JOBS Act 2.0 Is in the Works
JOBS Act

Déjà Vu 2012: A Zombie-Frankenstein JOBS Act 2.0 Is in the Works

President Obama signed a law more than two years ago expanding access to crowdfunding. The idea was almost universally popular in Washington, a rarity in and of itself, but codifying a plan for how to implement and regulate this new arm of crowdfunding has proven to be an epic challenge.
Catherine Clifford | 9 min read
What's Behind Every Great Crowdfunding Campaign?
Ready to Launch

What's Behind Every Great Crowdfunding Campaign?

Experts from our Ready to Launch event unlock the secret to an effective campaign.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
