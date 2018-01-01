RocketHub
Crowdfund with Cat
Investing in Startups Is Opening Up to the '99 Percent'
The co-founder of crowdfunding platform RocketHub explains what the new generation of equity crowdfunding will look like and why it's important.
Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding Platform RocketHub Acquired for $15 Million
EFactor, a resource site for entrepreneurs, bought the New York City-based alternative finance platform.
Artists
Art-Tech Startup Makes the Digital Picture Frame Super Classy
Meural's matte LCD display screen is set into a handcrafted maple wooden frame.
JOBS Act
Déjà Vu 2012: A Zombie-Frankenstein JOBS Act 2.0 Is in the Works
President Obama signed a law more than two years ago expanding access to crowdfunding. The idea was almost universally popular in Washington, a rarity in and of itself, but codifying a plan for how to implement and regulate this new arm of crowdfunding has proven to be an epic challenge.
Ready to Launch
What's Behind Every Great Crowdfunding Campaign?
Experts from our Ready to Launch event unlock the secret to an effective campaign.