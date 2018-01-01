Russell Simmons

Universal Music Looking for Next Big YouTube Star With New Record Label
The venture signals that YouTube stars with palpable buzz and inbuilt fan bases have become increasingly enticing to the world's biggest music corporations.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Russell Simmons: 3 Simple Ways Meditation Will Make You a Better Entrepreneur
The legendary founder of Def Jam Recordings credits meditation for his decades of success.
Russell Simmons | 6 min read
Russell Simmons Sets His Sights on YouTube with 'Post-Racial' Programming
For all of the future media startups out there, consider this tip from Uncle Rush: Go digital my friend. Here, the entrepreneur icon describes his plans for the future YouTube network 'All Def Digital.'
Shira Lazar | 3 min read
10 Inspirational Quotes From Top Entrepreneurial Leaders
For those plugging away on their startups on days when everyone else has off, here are a few choice words of wisdom to keep you going strong.
Diana Ransom | 6 min read
The Soul of Small Business
A look at history's most iconic black entrepreneurs
Forward Thinkers
Get your business on the cutting edge with lessons from these 16 small-business pioneers.
11 min read
