Ruth's Chris
Mergers and Acquisitions
Once Purchased for $92 Million, This Seafood Restaurant Just Sold for a Fraction of That
In 2008, Ruth's Hospitality Group bought Mitchell's Fish Market for $92 million. Then, the recession hit.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.