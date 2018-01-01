Sales Forecast

Startup Business Forecasts Are Not Black Magic, Just Smart Business
Startup Business Forecasts Are Not Black Magic, Just Smart Business

You need these projections to set internal goals and milestones, and to measure your progress toward reasonable success objectives.
Martin Zwilling | 5 min read
Why Your Sales Forecast Is Disconnected From Reality
Why Your Sales Forecast Is Disconnected From Reality

The forecast methodology used by most companies only works for some companies. Happily, simpler methods matched to your sales process are more reliable.
Jason Jordan | 5 min read
Six Business Trends to Watch This Year
Six Business Trends to Watch This Year

In 2012, it will pay to keep an eye on a few key big-picture trends. Here are the ones that make my list for top insomnia producers.
Carol Tice
Top 10 Small Business Predictions for 2012
Top 10 Small Business Predictions for 2012

Here is a collection of next year's top trends for marketing, retailing, service businesses, mobile, social media and more.
Carol Tice
How Can I Do a Better Job Forecasting Sales?
How Can I Do a Better Job Forecasting Sales?

Tim Berry, president of Palo Alto Software, on how to forecast sales more accurately.
3 min read
