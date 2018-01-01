Sales Prospects
Sales Prospects
12 Kinds of Sales Prospects and Why You Need to Create a List for Each One
You turn prospects into customers by talking with them, so get on the phone.
More From This Topic
Ready for Anything
Why Lead Generation Remains a Challenge in a Mobile World
Patience is the key to connecting with distracted consumers reluctant to receive yet another sales pitch.
Ready for Anything
Deciding Your Next Move When the Prospect Abruptly Has 'No Time'
Sales is always about solving a problem or satisfying a desire, but sometimes your customer just isn't in a hurry.
Ready for Anything
Figuring Out Your Prospect's Need When They Tell You 'No Need'
Diplomatically helping people see the usefulness of your product when they don't, and gracefully conceding when they genuinely don't need it, are cornerstones of long-term success.
Ready for Anything
Sales Prospecting Isn't an Event. It's a Campaign.
Instead of following the common haphazard approach to landing customers, think of every outreach effort as part of a larger initiative.
Ready for Anything
The Tough Love Guide to Selling
If you're in business, you're in the business of sales. That's what keeps your company alive. Here are four critical lessons.
Ready for Anything
Do Your Marketing Messages Target the Right Personas?
Reach out to the hearts, minds and wallets of your audience by approaching prospects and buyers appropriately with just the right touch.