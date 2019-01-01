My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sanjay Dasari

Lending a New Meaning to Farm-to-Fork got this Food-Tech Big Hitter Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List
35Under35

Lending a New Meaning to Farm-to-Fork got this Food-Tech Big Hitter Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List

How this entrepreneur is helping farmers earn more, mitigate wastage of harvest and in turn is generating massive revenues
Kartik Sood | 4 min read