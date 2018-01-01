Satellites

Virgin Galactic Lands in Long Beach, Unveils Plan to Launch Small Satellites Into Space
Richard Branson's commercial spaceflight venture moved into the Southern California city to build a craft that will rocket satellites, not people, into space. We caught up with Virgin Galactic's CEO for the latest details.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
A Startup Founded by Former NASA Scientists Just Landed $95 Million
The San Francisco-based private company's list of investors include SpaceX backer Draper Fisher Jurvetson and Russian billionaire Yuri Milner.
Reuters | 2 min read
Here's Elon Musk's Plan to Deliver Internet Access to Billions
It involves sending a network of 700 lightweight satellites into space.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Are Richard Branson and Google Teaming For Space Travel?
According to reports, Google is mulling a stake in Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, a deal in which the tech giant would have to pony up $30 million in exchange for access to pioneering space-travel technology.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
