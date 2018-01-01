Satellites
SpaceX
SpaceX Seeks U.S. Approval to Provide Internet from Space
The Calif.-based company, owned and operated by technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, has proposed an orbiting digital communications array that would eventually consist of 4,425 satellites.
Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Lands in Long Beach, Unveils Plan to Launch Small Satellites Into Space
Richard Branson's commercial spaceflight venture moved into the Southern California city to build a craft that will rocket satellites, not people, into space. We caught up with Virgin Galactic's CEO for the latest details.
Investors
A Startup Founded by Former NASA Scientists Just Landed $95 Million
The San Francisco-based private company's list of investors include SpaceX backer Draper Fisher Jurvetson and Russian billionaire Yuri Milner.
Elon Musk
Here's Elon Musk's Plan to Deliver Internet Access to Billions
It involves sending a network of 700 lightweight satellites into space.
Space Travel
Are Richard Branson and Google Teaming For Space Travel?
According to reports, Google is mulling a stake in Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, a deal in which the tech giant would have to pony up $30 million in exchange for access to pioneering space-travel technology.