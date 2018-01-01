Sbarro

Sbarro, a Food-Court Staple, May File for Bankruptcy as Early as Next Week
Pizza

Sbarro, a Food-Court Staple, May File for Bankruptcy as Early as Next Week

If 2014 is the year fast-food pizza dies, Sbarro may be the first victim. According to reports, the chain is preparing to file for bankruptcy.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.