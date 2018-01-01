Scott Case
Technology
Startup America's Scott Case on the Trends of SXSW 2012
Serial entrepreneur and Startup America CEO Scott Case gives his take on the trends coming out of this year's South By Southwest Interactive festival in Austin, Texas.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.