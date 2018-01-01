Sean Rad
Branding
Seeing a Brand 'Probortunity,' Tinder Awards Scholarship to Sorority Girl Penalized for Using the Viral Dating App
'When we found out what Shannon was going through, we wanted to help and turn the experience into a positive one,' co-founder and CEO Sean Rad tells Entrepreneur.
