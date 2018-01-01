Sean Rad

Sean Rad Takes Another Swipe as Tinder CEO
CEO Christopher Payne was not deemed a good 'fit' for the popular dating app.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read
Tinder's Sean Rad: 'Who We Are as a Company Isn't Necessarily About a Swipe'
The president of the popular dating app hinted at the company's future.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Tinder Co-Founder Sean Rad Out as CEO
Investor IAC will keep Rad on until it finds an 'Eric Schmidt-like' replacement.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
The (Wrong) Price of Hooking Up: Viral Dating App Tinder Isn't Valued at $5 Billion After All
Swipe right for mega money. Or not. Tinder almost just hit the hottie jackpot. Or so everyone thought, until...
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
