Cannabis Industry Is Rattled by Trump but Thinks Federal Crackdown Unlikely

The nomination of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General is worrisome but court battles over states' rights and decisive voter support for legal cannabis make tough enforcement problematic for the Trump Administration.
The Minimum Wage Battle Is Here to Stay
Amazon Has Literally Gone Bananas
Chipotle Shuts Down Stores in Seattle and Portland After E. Coli Outbr...
This Startup Has Figured Out How to Grow Metal Like a Tree
Businesses in Seattle Are Now Required to Make Some Bathrooms 'Gender Neutral'
Single-stall restrooms are now all-gender facilities in Seattle.
The Sad Saga of the $70,000 Minimum Salary Company
The utopian vision of an entrepreneur who wanted to do his part for income inequality looks shortsighted in the cold light of reality.
Seattle CEO Who Set Minimum Salaries to $70,000 Sued By Brother for Allegedly Overpaying Himself
Gravity Payments' Dan Price made national news when he announced an across-the-board raise for his 120-person team. Now, he is being accused of cutting his brother out of profits.
After a Life as Refugees, This Entrepreneur Family Has No Fear
Fleeing Vietnam at risk of their lives in hopes of reaching American taught the Lams everything there is to know about pursuing dreams.
Anatomy of a VC Deal: How One Seattle Startup Raised $12.5 Million
We'll take you through the entire process, from pitch decks to cut checks.
Amazon Sues Alleged Sellers of Bogus 5-Star Product Reviews
Beware peddlers of lies. The ecommerce goliath is dropping the legal hammer on four sites it claims hawk fake positive product reviews.
Starbucks to Begin Testing Delivery in Seattle and New York City This Year
Get ready to order coffee on your phone to be delivered fresh to your home.
Franchises Lose Bid to Block Part of Seattle's Minimum Wage Rollout
Franchise owners in Seattle are still on track to be grouped with large businesses under the city's new minimum wage law.
Why the International Franchise Association Is Suing Seattle
Oral arguments on the preliminary injunction to prevent Seattle's minimum wage hike start today.
Home Improvement Startup Porch Raises $65 Million at $500 Million Valuation
The 16-month-old company plans to allocate funds towards enhancing its new mobile app.
Seattle is a city in Washington state that is known for not only being where the headquarters for Microsoft, Amazon and Starbucks are located, but the politically progressive city is also a hub for many lesser-known tech startups. 
