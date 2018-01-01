Secret

The Guardian Backpedals, Says Whisper Doesn't Actually Spy on Users
Apps

The Guardian Backpedals, Says Whisper Doesn't Actually Spy on Users

The newspaper 'clarified' its coverage of Whisper and pulled an opinion piece that criticized the secret-sharing app's privacy policy.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
The Obsessively Secretive Founder of Bitcoin Has Been Unmasked
Bitcoin

The Obsessively Secretive Founder of Bitcoin Has Been Unmasked

In its first printed issue since being acquired by IBT Media, Newsweek has exposed the crytocurrency's enigmatic alleged founder.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
The 12 Hottest iPhone and Android Apps
Apps

The 12 Hottest iPhone and Android Apps

We ranked the apps that launched and received the most buzz in February.
Ryan Bushey
This App Lets Users Anonymously Spill Their Secrets -- And Do They Ever
Technology

This App Lets Users Anonymously Spill Their Secrets -- And Do They Ever

Pssst. Come a little closer. Let's dish about Secret, Silicon Valley's hottest and most liberating gossip mill.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
