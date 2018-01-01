Selfies

More From This Topic

Behold the BelfieStick, an Even Bigger Bummer Than the Selfie Stick
Selfies

Behold the BelfieStick, an Even Bigger Bummer Than the Selfie Stick

Just when you thought the Pole of Narcissus couldn't get any worse, this wretched doodad came along.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
'The Snappening' Really Happened: 100,000 Snapchat Photos and Videos Leak Online
Cybersecurity

'The Snappening' Really Happened: 100,000 Snapchat Photos and Videos Leak Online

Because the 'The Fappening' wasn't horrifying enough, enter 'The Snappening,' reason number 1,729 not to snap selfies in the buff.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
3 Millennial Marketing Lessons From the Selfie
Millennials

3 Millennial Marketing Lessons From the Selfie

Selfies exemplify how millennials are different from generations past. It's all about expression and a close, personal relationship with mobile technology.
Kelly Bush | 3 min read
15 Stunning Photos You Wouldn't Believe Were Taken With a Smartphone
Selfies

15 Stunning Photos You Wouldn't Believe Were Taken With a Smartphone

A collection of the most amazing images from around the web that look too good to be taken with a mobile device.
Lisa Eadicicco | 3 min read
This Is Possibly the Coolest Selfie You've Ever Seen
Selfies

This Is Possibly the Coolest Selfie You've Ever Seen

Drones plus selfies equals dronies. Get used to it.
Jason Fell | 1 min read
Samsung Can't Have All the Fun: 5 Other Mega Brands Rocking the Selfie
Selfie

Samsung Can't Have All the Fun: 5 Other Mega Brands Rocking the Selfie

Ellen, Big Papi and LeBron -- Samsung's all-stars -- aren't the only big names snapping promotional selfies. Tons of other brands are cashing in on selfie marketing mania, too.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Apple Adds New 'Selfies' Section to App Store
Social Media

Apple Adds New 'Selfies' Section to App Store

Apples has gotten caught up in the selfie hype, launching a new section in the App Store called 'Sharing Selfies.'
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Famed Photographer Predicts the Death of the 'Selfie'
Marketing

Famed Photographer Predicts the Death of the 'Selfie'

The 'selfie' fad may appear to be gaining steam, but legendary '60s photographer David Bailey gives it a 6-month shelf life.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
In Defense of the Selfie
Marketing

In Defense of the Selfie

The picture everyone loves to hate (and take) has earned philological status. Let's celebrate the selfie.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.