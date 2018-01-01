Lindsay Friedman

Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
Lindsay Friedman is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com.

From Space to the Super Bowl, 10 of the Wildest Selfies of All Time
Social Media

All it took for these people to go viral was a cell phone camera pointed their way.
12 Weird and Wonderful Airbnb Listings, Including a New York Taxi and an Igloo
News and Trends

Take a walk on the wild side for a night or two with these unique listings.
Morning Routines of These 10 Founders of Million-Dollar Companies
Mornings

Many of these business leaders wake up early and meditate.
10 Inspiring MLK Quotes on Leadership and Purpose
Project Grow

A look back at Martin Luther King Jr.'s words of wisdom.
Celebrate Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize Win With These 20 Inspiring Quotes
Project Grow

The poet's wisdom will help to embrace your inner entrepreneur.
This App Helps Students Navigate the Road to Getting Their Driver's Licenses
Entrepreneurs

In lieu of in-person classes, Aceable steers teens towards their driver's licenses via mobile app. Now it's expanding to industries that require professional certifications.
The 12 Worst Social-Media Fails of 2016
Social Media

Retailer Vera Bradley thinks accessorizing and being treated like a lady are the best advantages of being a girl.
Lochte, Sharapova, Woods: When Scandals Attack Athlete Paychecks
News and Trends

12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte is the latest addition to the list.
After Flying 74 Times in One Year, This Entrepreneur Developed an App to Make Traveling Less Lonely
Project Grow

For our '20 Questions' series, the founder of friend-finder app Sup talks to us about how his mission differs from other social networks, what he does to stay productive and how Google spreadsheets is a life saver.
12 Domain-Name Debacles: 'Hillary Potter' for President and More
Marketing

The Democratic presidential nominee joins 11 other entities who faced trouble on the web.
This Entrepreneur Found His Way Into the Beauty Industry by Accident and Then Built a Worldwide Brand
20 Questions

Jerrod Blandino worked at a makeup counter before building cosmetic and skin care company, Too Faced.
18 Entrepreneurs Share Their Biggest Business Regrets
Entrepreneurs

Learn from these mistakes, so you're not doomed to repeat them.
The Boston Bombings Inspired This Entrepreneur to Use His Application to Make a Difference in the World
20 Questions

In our series '20 Questions,' Damien Patton, the entrepreneur behind real-time event tracker app Banjo, shares how a tragedy inspired his business, along with advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.
What 15 Entrepreneurs Learned From Their First Summer Jobs
Entrepreneurs

From retail to yard work and babysitting, these entrepreneurs share invaluable lessons they learned while working at their first summer job.
With the Help of These Franchises, You Earn the Yard of the Year Award
Franchise 500

If you're going to have a yard, you might as well make sure it's at least pretty to look at.
