sex sells
Advertising
With Orgying Models and Public Breastfeeding, Are Equinox's Latest Ads a Desperate Ploy or Pure Genius?
The campaign, shot by fashion photographer Steven Klein, features the tagline, 'Commit to something.'
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.