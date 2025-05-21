Shares
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Will Make Nearly $1 Billion This Year Just from Selling Stock
Huang's $126 billion fortune almost entirely consists of Nvidia stock.
IPOs This Week to Collectively Raise ₹15,800 Crore
The Indian primary market is set to experience a listing busy week with as many as 5 mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) and 11 Small and Medium Enterprise IPO. The listings between 23-30 June are set to raise over INR 15,800 crore. Here we take a look at the five options, getting listed on the mainboard.
Sambhav Steels Among 5 Upcoming IPOs, SEBI Eases ESOP Rules Ahead of Busy Listing Week
The Indian IPO landscape is set to record a busy week, with five new IPOs hitting the market, Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited's initial public offer (IPO) of equity shares will debut on June 25 and SEBI issues ESOP reforms.
Leela Hotels debuts at 6% discount, ends 7% higher at ₹435.55
Shloss Bangalore IPO ended 7.15 per cent higher on the BSE at INR 435.55 against the initial listing price of INR 506.50, a discount of 6 per cent on the issue price of INR 435.
Leela Hotels IPO Fully Subscribed on Day 3, NSE to Settle Disputes with SEBI Ahead of IPO
The initial public offering (IPO) from the operator of Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts is on its last day and has been subscribed 3.63 times so far, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) is said to be offering close to a staggering INR 1,000 crores to settle longstanding disputes with the country's market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in its quest to get publicly listed, according to a report.
Belrise to go Public, Colorbar Plans IPO in 2027
Belrise Industries, a manufacturer of components for the automotive and white goods industries, is planning to raise INR 2,150 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) with a fresh issue of 23.89 crore equity shares. The IPO is open for public subscription on May 21, 2025.
More Retail Prepares for ₹2000 Crore IPO, Aims 3000 Stores by 2030
The report said that the listing will be mostly through a fresh capital infusion and most likely no offer for sale (OFS) component, as the Amazon-Samara's investment entity based in Singapore is unlikely to offload its shares as part of the IPO.
India Flex Office Industry to Raise ₹7,000 cr Through IPO; LG Invests Amid IPO Delay, Veritas Gets the Nod
India's flexible (flex)/ co-working office space supply will increase at 21-22 per cent CAGR, and the sector is set to raise over INR 7,000 crore through 5 major initial public offers (IPOs), said a report by the Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency of India (ICRA).
Ather's IPO Receives Subdued Response, Experts Cite Overvaluation Among Concerns
Retail investors led the IPO with a 1.78 times subscription, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at a 1.70 times subscription. Only 66 per cent of the allotted portion was subscribed by Non-Institutional Buyers (NIBs). The IPO overall was subscribed by 1.43 times.
Ather IPO subscribed 28% on Day 2, Prestige and Urban Company File for Listing
India's initial public offering (IPO) market is back again buzzing with activity, with the mainboard in the news with Ather's offering, with Prestige and Urban Company filing papers with SEBI.
Ather IPO to Open Next Week, Flipkart Shifts Domicile Ahead of Possible Listing
Ather's IPO marks the much-awaited action resuming on the mainboard. LG has paused plans to go public due to market conditions. Flipkart is making moves, signalling a big domestic listing.
Jio Prepares for Largest Ever Indian IPO, Aegis Vopak Gets the SEBI Nod
Activities in the market keep the investors interested for the near future, with Aegis Vopak securing the SEBI nod and Jio reportedly gearing up for the largest-ever Indian IPO.
BlueStone Gets the Nod to Go Public, Reports Increase in Operational Revenue
The Bengaluru-based company filed its IPO papers with SEBI back in December 2024.
Tata Capital & boAT Set for Listing After Filing Through Confidential Route
Tata Capital and boAT take the confidential route to file papers with SEBI; Tata's financial services arm listing set to be largest in the Indian finance sector.
PhonePE & ICICI Prudential IPO in the Pipeline, Indira IVF Withdraws Amid Speculations
The Indian Equities market is experiencing a significant period of time, with a host of IPOs by household names in the pipeline. Here is a round up of major companies and updates on their pursuit toward listing.