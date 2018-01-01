shuddle

'Uber For Kids' Is Shutting Down After Failing to Get More Funding
Closing a Business

'Uber For Kids' Is Shutting Down After Failing to Get More Funding

The company, founded in 2014, said on Thursday that would cease operations this week after failing to raise more funding to support itself.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 2 min read
Your 8-Year-Old Can Hail a Ride Uber-Style With This App
Ridesharing Apps

Your 8-Year-Old Can Hail a Ride Uber-Style With This App

Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.