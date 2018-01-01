Kia Kokalitcheva

Kia Kokalitcheva

Kia Kokalitcheva is a reporter at Fortune.

5 Things We Learned From This Mark Zuckerberg Interview
5 Things We Learned From This Mark Zuckerberg Interview

The Facebook CEO's lesson and advice to entrepreneurs: 'The most important thing that entrepreneurs should do is pick something they care about, work on it, but don't actually commit to turning it into a company until it actually works.'
Business Traverlers' Appetite for Uber And Lyft Continues to Grow
Business Traverlers' Appetite for Uber And Lyft Continues to Grow

Two years ago, ride-hailing made up eight percent of business transportation.
Facebook Considering Paying Some of Its Users for Their Posts
Facebook Considering Paying Some of Its Users for Their Posts

The social network is soliciting feedback from some users about the types of revenue earning features they would be in interested in, such as a tip jar to collect money for their content or a marketplace to find content sponsors.
LinkedIn Wants College Students to 'Swipe' Through Their Career Exploration
LinkedIn Wants College Students to 'Swipe' Through Their Career Exploration

The platform wants to help students figure out their post-grad plans.
'Uber For Kids' Is Shutting Down After Failing to Get More Funding
'Uber For Kids' Is Shutting Down After Failing to Get More Funding

The company, founded in 2014, said on Thursday that would cease operations this week after failing to raise more funding to support itself.
Founder of GM's Acquired Company Facing Legal Battle
Founder of GM's Acquired Company Facing Legal Battle

Cruise founder and CEO Kyle Vogt has filed a complaint in San Fracisco Superior Court against a man he says is falsely claiming a stake in the company.
Sidecar Co-founder Leaves General Motors for Uber
Sidecar Co-founder Leaves General Motors for Uber

Jahan Kanna is switching from a Lyft partner to its corporate rival, Uber.
Instagram Videos Are About to Get Extra Long
Instagram Videos Are About to Get Extra Long

The photo-sharing app owned by Facebook said it's extending the length of videos that can be uploaded to 60 seconds.
This Startup Will Develop Supersonic Planes for Virgin Group
This Startup Will Develop Supersonic Planes for Virgin Group

Boom promises the aircraft will be 'affordable' and 2.6 times faster than current commercial planes.
Looking Back at Twitter As It Celebrates Its 10th Birthday Today
Looking Back at Twitter As It Celebrates Its 10th Birthday Today

It would take a few years before Twitter's true power became clear, but its role in everything from political movements to how companies market themselves is undeniable.
Uber Saw a Huge Bump in App Downloads During D.C.'s Metro Shutdown
Uber Saw a Huge Bump in App Downloads During D.C.'s Metro Shutdown

The Washington, D.C. metro closure on Wednesday may have irritated most residents, but it sure made Uber happy.
Facebook Just Gave Small Businesses an Awesome New Video Tool
Facebook Just Gave Small Businesses an Awesome New Video Tool

The tool lets businesses create a photo slide show with a short text description of 'what they are in the business of' doing.
SurveyMonkey Lays Off 100 Employees, Says Focus Will Be on Businesses
SurveyMonkey Lays Off 100 Employees, Says Focus Will Be on Businesses

This is the latest change after nearly a year of turmoil.
WhatsApp Is Dropping Support For These Phones
WhatsApp Is Dropping Support For These Phones

The messaging app's reasoning for the change is that since its debut in early 2009, the mobile landscape has greatly changed.
Take a Look at the Most 'Right-Swiped' Jobs on Tinder
Take a Look at the Most 'Right-Swiped' Jobs on Tinder

And great news -- entrepreneurs are considered sexy by members of both genders.
