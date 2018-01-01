Silk Road

Legal Issues

Charges against the site's alleged owner carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Reuters | 2 min read
Bitcoin

We talked to the charismatic Blockchain.info CEO about Bitcoin's recent rocky press, its price ups and downs, and if we're headed for another bubble.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Technology

Mammoth tusks, fake IDs and a ride to outer space. These are just a few of the outrageous things you can with bitcoins – if you are lucky enough to own some.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Bitcoin

The bad-boy founder of the Bitcoin Foundation and BitInstant is back at his mom and dad's place and he's in big trouble for allegedly funneling $1 million into shady Silk Road dealings.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Bitcoin

The more we know about the curious currency, the weirder it gets.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Entrepreneurs

No plea bargain here: Ross William Ulbricht is expected to get his day in court before Thanksgiving.
Brian Patrick Eha | 4 min read
Finance

BitInstant CEO Charlie Shrem and underground Bitcoin exchanger Robert M. Faiella have been charged with using bitcoins to buy and sell illegal drugs to Silk Road users.
Cadie Thompson | 2 min read
Entrepreneurs

At a bail hearing in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday, a federal prosecutor revealed that Ross William Ulbricht allegedly ordered the murders of six people, and that more than 450,000 bitcoins of his personal fortune are still unaccounted for.
Brian Patrick Eha | 6 min read
