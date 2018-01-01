slips

How Fintech is Taking over the Logistics Sector
Logistics

How Fintech is Taking over the Logistics Sector

A few start-ups are offering the pay-as-you-go model, whereby one can track the shipment and know the exact distance covered by the truck or carrier service, and pay accordingly
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
