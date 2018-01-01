small claims court
Legal Issues
Have a Client Who Is Not Paying? Sue.
Perhaps the most undesirable customer is the one who avoids your invoices, emails and calls. If so, small claims court may be your best bet.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.