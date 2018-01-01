Jaia Thomas is a Los Angeles-based sports and entertainment attorney. She also assists business owners with intellectual property matters, such as copyright and trademark registrations.
Entrepreneurship
2018 Is Shaping Up as a Pivotal Year for African-American Entrepreneurship
A nationwide ecosystem of accelerators, investment funds and conferences is strengthening black business ownership.
Laws
5 Under-the-Radar Legal Developments Entrepreneurs Need to Know
The rewriting of the federal tax code was from the only change relevant to entrepreneurs.
Trademarks
4 Novel Trademark Developments We Saw in 2017
Current events quickly morph into trademarking sprees seeking to capitalize on what's in the news.
Technology
AfroTech Inspires African-American Millennials
AfroTech, an informative and inspiring conference, featured a wide array of panels for aspiring entrepreneurs.
Employee Engagement
Southwest Airlines: A Case Study in Employee Engagement
Having employees apply innovative thinking outside of the scope of their daily functions benefits both employees and employers.
Trademarks
6 Tips for Registering a Trademark Overseas
Not registering your trademark overseas immediately can cost you in the long run.
Athletes
Professional Athletes: The Next Generation of Tech Entrepreneurs
What do you think keeps Steph Curry, Kevin Seraphin and Carmelo Anthony busy in the off season? Think 'tech.'
Trademarks
3 Things to Do After You Register a Trademark
To maximize your protection, follow this quick checklist.
Coffee
5 Great Coffee Shops to Work In Across the U.S.
Coffee shops are ordinarily an entrepreneur's home away from home. Hundreds of people weighed in with their favorites.
Bitcoin
Entrepreneurs Jump on the Bitcoin Bandwagon
The digital currency offers lower transaction fees, a new customer base and easier online checkout. Are you in?
Copyrights
Someone Stole Your Design? 3 Ways to Fight Back.
Target makes headlines with the latest copyright infringement fiasco. Here's how to make sure that never happens to you.
Lawyer
Why Every Law School Should Teach Entrepreneurship
A law practice offers the enticements of owning a business but law schools are anything but systematic about preparing attorneys to run their own firms.
Patents
Lower Trademark Filing Fees Coming Soon
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will be charging lower filing fees starting in the middle of January.
Legal Issues
3 Reasons to Not Form a Company in California
Although many flock to the Golden State, some may be unaware of these restrictions on how businesses can operate.
Branding
Does Your Company Need a Spotify Playlist?
Customized music offerings could add to your company's brand profile, depending on your industry.