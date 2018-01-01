Jaia Thomas

Jaia Thomas

Guest Writer
Attorney and Entrepreneur

Jaia Thomas is a Los Angeles-based sports and entertainment attorney. She also assists business owners with intellectual property matters, such as copyright and trademark registrations.

More From Jaia Thomas

2018 Is Shaping Up as a Pivotal Year for African-American Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

2018 Is Shaping Up as a Pivotal Year for African-American Entrepreneurship

A nationwide ecosystem of accelerators, investment funds and conferences is strengthening black business ownership.
5 min read
5 Under-the-Radar Legal Developments Entrepreneurs Need to Know
Laws

5 Under-the-Radar Legal Developments Entrepreneurs Need to Know

The rewriting of the federal tax code was from the only change relevant to entrepreneurs.
3 min read
4 Novel Trademark Developments We Saw in 2017
Trademarks

4 Novel Trademark Developments We Saw in 2017

Current events quickly morph into trademarking sprees seeking to capitalize on what's in the news.
3 min read
AfroTech Inspires African-American Millennials
Technology

AfroTech Inspires African-American Millennials

AfroTech, an informative and inspiring conference, featured a wide array of panels for aspiring entrepreneurs.
3 min read
Southwest Airlines: A Case Study in Employee Engagement
Employee Engagement

Southwest Airlines: A Case Study in Employee Engagement

Having employees apply innovative thinking outside of the scope of their daily functions benefits both employees and employers.
3 min read
6 Tips for Registering a Trademark Overseas
Trademarks

6 Tips for Registering a Trademark Overseas

Not registering your trademark overseas immediately can cost you in the long run.
5 min read
Professional Athletes: The Next Generation of Tech Entrepreneurs
Athletes

Professional Athletes: The Next Generation of Tech Entrepreneurs

What do you think keeps Steph Curry, Kevin Seraphin and Carmelo Anthony busy in the off season? Think 'tech.'
3 min read
3 Things to Do After You Register a Trademark
Trademarks

3 Things to Do After You Register a Trademark

To maximize your protection, follow this quick checklist.
3 min read
5 Great Coffee Shops to Work In Across the U.S.
Coffee

5 Great Coffee Shops to Work In Across the U.S.

Coffee shops are ordinarily an entrepreneur's home away from home. Hundreds of people weighed in with their favorites.
4 min read
Entrepreneurs Jump on the Bitcoin Bandwagon
Bitcoin

Entrepreneurs Jump on the Bitcoin Bandwagon

The digital currency offers lower transaction fees, a new customer base and easier online checkout. Are you in?
3 min read
Someone Stole Your Design? 3 Ways to Fight Back.
Copyrights

Someone Stole Your Design? 3 Ways to Fight Back.

Target makes headlines with the latest copyright infringement fiasco. Here's how to make sure that never happens to you.
4 min read
Why Every Law School Should Teach Entrepreneurship
Lawyer

Why Every Law School Should Teach Entrepreneurship

A law practice offers the enticements of owning a business but law schools are anything but systematic about preparing attorneys to run their own firms.
4 min read
Lower Trademark Filing Fees Coming Soon
Patents

Lower Trademark Filing Fees Coming Soon

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will be charging lower filing fees starting in the middle of January.
2 min read
3 Reasons to Not Form a Company in California
Legal Issues

3 Reasons to Not Form a Company in California

Although many flock to the Golden State, some may be unaware of these restrictions on how businesses can operate.
4 min read
Does Your Company Need a Spotify Playlist?
Branding

Does Your Company Need a Spotify Playlist?

Customized music offerings could add to your company's brand profile, depending on your industry.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.