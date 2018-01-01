social apps
Tinder
30 or Older? Sorry, You'll Have to Pay Twice as Much to Use Tinder's New Premium Features.
The viral dating app stirs up yet more controversy with its Tinder Plus pricing structure.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.