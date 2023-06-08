Within six months ago, the social app made an impressive jump from not ranking in the top 200 to the top 10 on the App Store.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Thursday, Chingari, a Web3 short video app, announced that it had secured a place on the list of India's top 10 grossing social apps by revenue for Apple users in the last week of May.

Additionally, it also entered the list of the top 10 free social apps category on the App Store.

"As Chingari gains tremendous popularity, it is evident that users are finding true value in our app. Our mission is to empower individuals and provide them with a platform that not only entertains but also rewards their active participation. We remain dedicated to enhancing user experiences, introducing new features, and expanding its global reach," said Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder, Chingari.

With unique features such as Chingari Live, GARI Mining, Audio Rooms, a user-friendly interface, and diverse short video content, Chingari clocked in revenue of USD 10 million in FY22-23 and is expected to touch USD25 million in the current financial year.

Within six months ago, the social app made an impressive jump from not ranking in the top 200 to the top 10 on the App Store. Chingari is available in 174 countries and offers a unique rewards mechanism for creators in the form of its native crypto tokens GARI, under its GARI Mining program. It has over 175M+ users and offers content in 15+ languages. It is also counted amongst the top 20 most downloaded apps worldwide on Google Play.