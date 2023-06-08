Chingari Enters India's Top 10 Grossing Social Apps Club Within six months ago, the social app made an impressive jump from not ranking in the top 200 to the top 10 on the App Store.

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Chingari

On Thursday, Chingari, a Web3 short video app, announced that it had secured a place on the list of India's top 10 grossing social apps by revenue for Apple users in the last week of May.
Additionally, it also entered the list of the top 10 free social apps category on the App Store.

"As Chingari gains tremendous popularity, it is evident that users are finding true value in our app. Our mission is to empower individuals and provide them with a platform that not only entertains but also rewards their active participation. We remain dedicated to enhancing user experiences, introducing new features, and expanding its global reach," said Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder, Chingari.

With unique features such as Chingari Live, GARI Mining, Audio Rooms, a user-friendly interface, and diverse short video content, Chingari clocked in revenue of USD 10 million in FY22-23 and is expected to touch USD25 million in the current financial year.

Within six months ago, the social app made an impressive jump from not ranking in the top 200 to the top 10 on the App Store. Chingari is available in 174 countries and offers a unique rewards mechanism for creators in the form of its native crypto tokens GARI, under its GARI Mining program. It has over 175M+ users and offers content in 15+ languages. It is also counted amongst the top 20 most downloaded apps worldwide on Google Play.

Wavy Line
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

News and Trends social apps Web3

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Leadership

5 Traits and Characteristics of Successful Entrepreneurs in 2023

Entrepreneurship has become the new trending topic in the business world. In 2023, the entrepreneurial world is expected to flourish more than ever, and it will take a certain set of skills to be a successful entrepreneur. This article highlights what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur in 2023.

By Brandon Pena
News and Trends

Attron Automotive Raises INR 4.75 Crore Funding

The company plans to use the funds to support its key growth initiatives, including the setup of an assembly line, establishment of a prototyping facility, team expansion, and research and development efforts to drive innovation in existing and new technologies

By Teena Jose
Leadership

How to Identify and Handle Toxic Business Leadership

Toxic business leaders are the danger of modern corporate life. Unfortunately, they may hide behind good reputations. Let's discuss four signs of toxic leadership and strategies to deal with it.

By Dana Kachan
Growing a Business

A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John

Rush Bogin, an 18-year-old fashion designer, learned firsthand how finding market gaps and listening to customer feedback can bring major success.

By Amanda Breen
Life Hacks

How to Find a Mentor (and Avoid Coaching Scams)

Understand the importance of learning from successful mentors and coaches in entrepreneurship, as well as tips on choosing the right one.

By Ryan Crownholm
News and Trends

AI Posterboy In Town: the What, Where and Who of Sam Altman's Trip to India

A man on a mission, Sam Altman meant business as soon as he touched down at the national capital.

By Paromita Gupta