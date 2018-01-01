Social Capital
Online Reviews
Online Reviews Are the New Social Proof
Star ratings and testimonials from strangers influence behavior and buying habits. It's time to start managing the conversation around your brand.
More From This Topic
Starting a Business
Do We Really Need an Alternative Form of Capitalism?
While not a love story, capitalism is certainly epic.
Marketing
7 Key Habits of Super Networkers
Networking requires focus and follow-up to develop and nurture valuable business relationships.
Marketing
5 Ways to Use Your Network to Grow Your Business
Learn the right way to tap your business network to gain more information and knowledge.
Finance
How Social Entrepreneurs Who Need Money Can Get Noticed
If you want to raise money for your business from impact investors, then help them find you by putting your company information right in front of them.
Marketing
Why Small Businesses Should Care About Their 'Social Influence'
To find out just how valuable your social-media presence is, consider factoring in the influence of your fans and followers, too.
Marketing
Don't Wait for a Reunion to Network With Former Classmates
If done right, reconnecting with old college friends can spell new referrals and maybe even revenues for your business.
Marketing
How Introverts Can Be Better Networkers
Follow these tips to help break the ice in social situations and get on your way to forging lasting business relationships.
Marketing
Four Steps to Building Social Capital
Over time, strengthening relationships within your network can lead to new business.