Sandeep Soni

Expanding Smoothly
Growth Strategies

Expanding Smoothly

Rick Hammell - chief executive officer at the Chicago-based global employer of record (EOR) services firm, Elements Global Services highlights key problems that startups face in expanding to other countries
3 min read
Would Human Resource Turn More Resourceful?
Human Resources

Would Human Resource Turn More Resourceful?

The market for startups in human resource (HR) technology space is finally beginning to find backing from companies and investors. But would it be able to turnaround some big success stories?
7 min read
Here's Why This Investor Made These Big Investments
Investors

Here's Why This Investor Made These Big Investments

Amit Anand, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Jungle Ventures shares his reason for investments in these startups
3 min read
Off the Mark: Assessing 3D Market in India
News and Trends

Off the Mark: Assessing 3D Market in India

3D market, globally, is a billion-dollar market but in India, it is yet to flourish
6 min read
Why the Drone Startup Market Holds Real Economic Potential
Drones

Why the Drone Startup Market Holds Real Economic Potential

Unmanned aerial vehicles or drones have already developed use cases in the consumer and commercial markets globally including hobby flying, mining & agriculture
8 min read
How to Save Your Startup From Failure
Entrepreneurs

How to Save Your Startup From Failure

90 out of 100 start-ups fail - one of the start-up gospels that denizen of the start-up ecosystem incessantly preach. The problem? Despite being true, at least in India, it supports the failure narrative. But there is a bigger problem - the failure rate continues to be high even after around a decade of ecosystem evolution and maturing that may or may not be enough.
6 min read
Why AgTech is the Evergreen Flavor for Early-Stage Fund Ankur Capital
agriculture

Why AgTech is the Evergreen Flavor for Early-Stage Fund Ankur Capital

Answers its Co-founder and Managing Partner Ritu Verma
3 min read
AR/VR and the Future of Immersive Problem-Solving
AR/VR

AR/VR and the Future of Immersive Problem-Solving

Immersive technologies have moved beyond the trough of disillusionment towards slope of enlightenment.
5 min read
What's Driving Exuberance in Private Equity Exits in India
exits

What's Driving Exuberance in Private Equity Exits in India

Over last four years, the erstwhile dead market has turned into a crowded pipeline of exits.
5 min read
Why Indian Start-up Ecosystem Suffers from Extrapolated Market Depth
Scalability

Why Indian Start-up Ecosystem Suffers from Extrapolated Market Depth

Growth and consequently capital for start-ups to come is an inherent function of the depth of the overall market or ecosystem.
7 min read
How These Start-ups are Repairing What Lies at the Heart of Global Logistic Process
Logistics

How These Start-ups are Repairing What Lies at the Heart of Global Logistic Process

Freight forwarding is as broken as integrated are the warehousing and the delivery in India.
8 min read
How PM Modi's Emphatic Call for Startup-first Economy has Just Moved a Needle
Government policy

How PM Modi's Emphatic Call for Startup-first Economy has Just Moved a Needle

Over the last 30 months, since the launch of Startup India program, the barrage of schemes has claimed impact without a measuring stick to study its scale.
6 min read
How this Video Marketing Start-up is Using Houses to Cut Down its Location Costs
Growth Hacking

How this Video Marketing Start-up is Using Houses to Cut Down its Location Costs

Shooting great videos need great locations (sets or studios) that works well in most cases if you are not running on a shorter project deadline.
3 min read
How Data Localization Might be Draconian for Everyone except Black Hat Hackers
Government policy

How Data Localization Might be Draconian for Everyone except Black Hat Hackers

While the intent of the government, to protect user privacy, is fine but what makes it controversial is the mandate to store data 'only' in India.
7 min read
Mark Zuckerberg Becomes World's Third Richest Person: 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Mark Zuckerberg Becomes World's Third Richest Person: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
1 min read
