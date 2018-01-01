social proof
Lessons
5 Business Lessons I Learned From My Dad the Roofer
Reputation will always matter and people will never want to pay for what they can't use, no matter how cool you think it is.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.