Rudy Mawer
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO Of Mawer Capital
Rudy Mawer is a serial investor and CEO to multiple brands and manages over 70 staff. Currently, he runs multiple businesses, including a Marketing Capital group with Kevin Harrington, the Original Shark from the TV show “Shark Tank,” where he helped over 50,000 small businesses around the world.
Latest
Money & Finance
How Rich People Grow Their Wealth (These 3 Lessons Will Change the Way You Think About Money)
Rich people have a unique mindset when it comes to money. Here are a few tips on how to grow your wealth and change the way you think about money.