The Secret to Profitability — 3 Ideas to Build Your Backend Sales Infrastructure

Here are three tips to help you build a backend sales infrastructure that can help you grow your business.

learn more about Rudy Mawer

By Rudy Mawer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you ask the majority of marketing teams what their main focus is, they will probably tell you it's to "acquire customers."

Getting new people to visit your website and buy your products or services for the first time is definitely one of the most important things a business must focus on. But one mistake I see entrepreneurs make all the time is obsessing about acquiring customers at a profit.

Here's what I mean: They will endlessly tweak their ads and landing pages, split test commas in their headlines and keep fiddling with their pricing in the hope that they'll be able to earn more with the first sale than it cost them to attract that new customer.

But the truth is, this is a losing game. Very few companies are able to make a profit with their first sale. Instead, they will build their backend sales first, so they can keep advertising and acquiring new customers even at a loss.

Backend sales — those products and services that are sold to existing customers — are the lifeblood of every business. They will help you increase revenue predictably without spending more on advertising, improve your margins, strengthen your relationship with your customer, build customer loyalty and ultimately give you an edge against your competitors.

So, how exactly do you build a backend sales infrastructure that can help you grow your business? Here are three ideas that can help you increase your revenue in the next quarter at a higher profit:

Related: 3 Ways To Boost Sales With Existing Customers

1. Upselling and cross-selling

This is one of the quickest ways to start building your backend sales. Upselling and cross-selling are two marketing practices that involve offering additional or complementary products or services to existing customers. The secret to making these effective is to deeply understand what your customers want and identify what can get them closer to their goals.

For example, we have a range of done-for-you marketing products where my team builds assets like Facebook™ ads, press releases or high-ticket funnels for our customers. Many of those clients ended up liking our work so much that they naturally asked us if we had a more in-depth program where we could follow their growth over a longer period of time. This is how our Accelerator was born — an upsell that allows our existing clients to get 1-1 help from us and grow their business faster.

As you build your upsells, think about ways you can get your existing customers to achieve their goals faster or more easily. This will give you a good foundation for building your first upsell product.

2. Loyalty programs

Think about your local supermarket. Why do you keep going back there? Sure, it might be placed conveniently and you might like its products. But many of them also offer you discounts, gifts and other incentives the more you buy from them.

This is one of the most effective ways to get your customers to buy from you over and over, and so you increase revenue and profits at the same time.

However, this comes with a word of warning — don't overuse discounts and coupons, as that might make your customers start to expect them, making it harder to increase prices later on.

Related: How Brands Can Turn Short-Term Rewards Into Long-Term Loyalty

3. Exceptional customer support

Finally, one of the least discussed ways to keep your customers buying from you is by providing exceptional customer support after the sale is made.

According to HubSpot, 93% of customers are more likely to be repeat customers at companies with excellent customer service.

Supporting your existing customers isn't just a matter of replying to their complaints in time or refunding them when they didn't like your product or service. It's going above and beyond to make sure they are satisfied with what they purchased.

This can be done by sending them additional guides that help them get the best out of your product, providing them with extra coaching to make sure they succeed in your programs and sharing any resource that can help them have an outstanding experience with you.

Backend sales are a fundamental part of every business' success. Building one might sometimes feel hard, as you don't know what exactly you should be offering to your clients. Hopefully, this short guide gave you some ideas on how to keep selling to your existing customers so you can predictably increase revenue, get higher profit margins and put some distance between your business and your competitors.

Related: 3 Strategies to Improve Your Customer Service Experience
Rudy Mawer

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

CEO Of Mawer Capital

Rudy Mawer is a serial investor and CEO to multiple brands and manages over 70 staff. Currently, he runs multiple businesses, including a Marketing Capital group with Kevin Harrington, the Original Shark from the TV show “Shark Tank,” where he helped over 50,000 small businesses around the world.

Related Topics

Sales Growth Strategies Customers Profits Sales Strategies Profitability

Editor's Pick

Bad Weather Won't Ruin Your Vacation Anymore — One Company Will Pay You to Enjoy It Rain or Shine
Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle
An 81-Year-Old Is Suing Over an Alleged Scheme That Caused Her to Lose Her Home of 3 Decades
Top Financing Tips All Aspiring Franchisees Should Know
15 Best Entrepreneurial Conferences You Need to Attend in 2023
Is Your Leadership Style More Steve Jobs or Elon Musk? Here's How to Tell — And Why It Matters.

Most Popular

See all
Travel

Enjoy Lifetime Access to This Travel App's Helpful Tools for the Best Price Online

Make planning travel a breeze with VacayGo, now just $49.99 for a lifetime subscription.

By Entrepreneur Store

Growing a Business

Why Embracing Change is the Best Catalyst for Growth

Seeing change in a positive way can set us up for the greatest opportunities of our lives.

By Nancy Solari

Business News

IBM Says 7,800 Jobs (or Nearly 30% of Its Workforce) Could Be Replaced By AI

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna told Bloomberg workers in non-customer-facing roles will be affected. Other companies have also pivoted business models as artificial intelligence increasingly disrupts norms.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Musician Ed Sheeran Is Singing on the Stand in 'Really Insulting' Copyright Infringement Trial

The English singer-songwriter denies copying Marvin Gaye's 1973 hit "Let's Get It On."

By Amanda Breen

By Emily Rella

By Stephen Estes