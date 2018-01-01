Social TV

TiVo Takes a Look at America's Viewing Habits
Technology

TiVo Takes a Look at America's Viewing Habits

While 69 percent of people say they surf the internet while the TV is on, 76 percent said their primary focus is actually watching what's on TV, according to a new survey.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Twitter Will Become Remote Control for Comcast Pay-TV Users
Marketing

Twitter Will Become Remote Control for Comcast Pay-TV Users

Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read
Twitter and Facebook Up Their Social TV Game
Marketing

Twitter and Facebook Up Their Social TV Game

Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.