Social TV
Technology
TiVo Takes a Look at America's Viewing Habits
While 69 percent of people say they surf the internet while the TV is on, 76 percent said their primary focus is actually watching what's on TV, according to a new survey.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.