SolarCity Sued by Cogenra Solar and Khosla Ventures
The parties accused SolarCity of gaining undue advantage of Cogenra's Shingling technology that helps in manufacturing high-efficiency commercially viable solar panels.
Here's What You Need to Know About Elon Musk
We all know he's a genius, but here are seven other things you may not have known about the tech pioneer.
Tesla Wins U.S. Antitrust Approval to Buy SolarCity
The Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday that the deal was approved.
SolarCity Slashing Costs, Including CEO Pay
Earlier this month, Calif.-based Solar City said it accepted Tesla's $2.6 billion buyout offer.
Forget Solar Panels -- Elon Musk Wants to Build Solar Roofs
Tesla is getting into the roofing business. Well, sort of.
Tesla Posts Another Loss, But Says It's on Track for Future Deliveries
The 13th straight quarterly loss for the Silicon Valley electric carmaker underscores the financial hurdles that hamper it while it takes on increasingly ambitious goals.
SolarCity Accepts Tesla's $2.6 Billion Offer, Both Shares Fall
Some analysts are skeptical that combining Tesla and SolarCity will yield a quick turnaround.
Tesla, SolarCity Close to Merger Agreement
The two companies could agree on the terms of a deal in the coming days.
SolarCity Recuses Two More Board Members From Voting on Tesla Offer
The new recusals mean the majority of SolarCity's board will be sitting out the decision on whether to be acquired by Tesla.
Tesla Offers $2.8 Billion for SolarCity in 'No Brainer' Deal for Musk
The solar systems will be sold under the premium Tesla brand, which is seeking to expand its target market with a $35,000 electric vehicle called the Model 3 that it will begin delivering late next year.