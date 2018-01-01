Spying
Calling George Smiley! My 5 Best Strategies for Spying on Your Competition.
John Le Carré's famous character isn't the only one peering around corners. You should be doing the same.
Windows 10
In Windows 10, Parents Are Able to Spy on Kids by Default
A feature turned on by default sends parents a comprehensive weekly report of their children's web activity.
Security
Encryption on iPhones, Facebook Apparently 'Petrified' the NSA
Stronger encryption has made it significantly more difficult for the U.S. government to spy on communications.
Privacy Concerns
New Malware Uncovered With 'Stealth' Features to Spy on Businesses
Symantec says an advanced malicious software application has been uncovered that was used to spy on private companies, governments, research institutes and individuals.
Privacy Concerns
Justice Department Is Using Planes to Gather Data Cell Phone Data on Americans
It is reportedly using using fake communications towers on airplanes to collect data from thousands of mobile devices.
Spying
Google Chairman on NSA Spying: 'We're Going to Break the Internet'
Silicon Valley executives worry the fallout of surveillance revelations could be severe.
Far Out Tech
Protect Your Privacy With These Strange Anti-Surveillance Frocks and Fashions
Big Brother is watching you, but you don't have to take it lying down. Don these stealthy countersurveillance frocks and styles to fool the all-seeing eye.
National Small Business Week
3 Tips for Spying on Your Competitors Online
Online marketing expert Neil Patel shares his best tips for getting an edge on your competitors.
Privacy Concerns
Every Move You Make, Every Step You Take, This Startup Will Be Watching You
Placemeter aims helps cities run more efficiently. But its tactics might creep you out.
Competitive Intelligence
9 Advanced -- and Ethical -- Techniques for Spying on Your Competitors Online
The more information you can get on your competitor's website and online marketing efforts, the better.
Far Out Tech
This Startup Aims to Warn You About Spying Drones
If being spied on by an unmanned drone is up there on your list of worries, this Kickstarter project might be able to help.