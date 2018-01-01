Start Up Your Day

Apple's iOS 10 Is Now Available in Public Beta -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Apple's iOS 10 Is Now Available in Public Beta -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Dating app Bumble is launching a professional networking service called BumbleBizz.
Grace Reader | 2 min read
Facebook Blames Temporary Disappearance of Shooting Video on 'Technical Glitch' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Facebook Blames Temporary Disappearance of Shooting Video on 'Technical Glitch' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Samsung has designed the successor to the microSD card.
Grace Reader | 2 min read
Comcast Will Let Netflix Onto Its Set-Top Box -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Comcast Will Let Netflix Onto Its Set-Top Box -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Small businesses will have the chance to show ads during the Rio Olympics.
Grace Reader | 2 min read
Tesla Misses Delivery Target Again Following Rough Month -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Tesla Misses Delivery Target Again Following Rough Month -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Apple makes organ donation easy for iPhone users.
Grace Reader | 1 min read
NBC Will Broadcast 85 Hours of the Rio Olympics in VR -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
NBC Will Broadcast 85 Hours of the Rio Olympics in VR -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Facebook has made it easier for users to fundraise for their favorite charities.
Grace Reader | 1 min read
Facebook Has Released Its 'News Feed Values' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Facebook Has Released Its 'News Feed Values' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Apple is working on technology to help venues disable iOS users from taking photos and videos at concerts.
Grace Reader | 1 min read
Kellogg's Is Opening a Cereal Cafe in New York -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Kellogg's Is Opening a Cereal Cafe in New York -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Walmart is making a month of free shipping available to everyone.
Grace Reader | 1 min read
Google Is Opening Its VR Field Trip App to the Public -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Google Is Opening Its VR Field Trip App to the Public -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Small personal drones are making it more difficult to extinguish wildfires.
Grace Reader | 1 min read
Google May Be Making Its Own Smartphone -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Google May Be Making Its Own Smartphone -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: A woman looks to turn $9 into $100,000 with PresidentTrump.com.
Grace Reader | 1 min read
Facebook Live's New Features Include Two-Person Remote Broadcasts -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Facebook Live's New Features Include Two-Person Remote Broadcasts -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: New Belgium has collaborated with Ben and Jerry's on an ice cream beer.
Grace Reader | 1 min read
