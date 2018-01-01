Startup Kit
Vendors
Do You Choose Your Vendors as Carefully as You Do a New Hire?
Have you ever considered putting down your expectations on paper?
More From This Topic
Startup Kit
Find Your Event-Planning Niche
Specializing on just one target market -- corporate or social events -- then narrowing your focus within that market will help you become the event planner everyone seeks out.
Startup Kit
8 Savvy Ways to Promote Your Event Planning Business
Get the word out about your services with these eight marketing tactics that are sure to bring in the business.
Startup Kit
The Event Planning Recipe for Success
Here are some key tips to help you learn from the mistakes of others and make your event planning business a success.
Startup Kit
Why Vendors Can Make or Break Your Event
Here's how to find the best vendors for your needs and negotiate with them to get the best prices.
Startup Kit
The Price Is Right: Turning a Profit in the Event Planning Business
Learn how to set prices that are high enough to keep your profitable but not high enough to scare away prospective customers.
Startup Kit
How to Grow Your Daily Deals Site Customer Base
Attracting customers is critical to the success of your online coupon or daily deal website. Here's how to attract traffic and build a following.
Startup Kit
Design An Engaging Layout For Your Daily Deals Site
Get creative and attract more traffic with these tips for designing your online coupon or daily deal website.
Startup Kit
How to Partner With Merchants for Your Daily Deals Site
Here's how to find and sign up retailers who want to do business with you.
Startup Kit
The 4 Types of Online Discount Websites You Could Start
Find out more about the four varieties of sites that offer deals to consumers looking to save some money.
Startup Kit
Avoid These 3 Mistakes When Running Your Daily Deals Site
Keep your business on the right track and your merchants happy by learning how to avoid the top mistakes business owners make when running an online coupon or daily deal site.