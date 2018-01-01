Starwood Hotel

Sheraton-Owner Starwood Accepts Higher Takeover Offer From Marriott
The Marriott-Starwood combination will create the world's largest hotel chain.
Reuters | 2 min read
Uber Teams Up With Starwood Hotels, Ensuring Business Travelers Will Be Constantly Glued to Their Smartphones
Taking an Uber can now earn you reward points at Westin, Sheraton and other Starwood Hotel brands.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
