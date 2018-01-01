Danny Wong

Danny Wong

Contributor
Entrepreneur, marketer and writer.

Danny Wong is an entrepreneur, marketer and writer. He is the co-founder of Blank Label, an award-winning luxury menswear company, and leads marketing for Receiptful, a platform to supercharge all customer interactions for eCommerce stores, and Tenfold, a seamless click-to-dial solution for high-performance sales teams. 

Now That You've Created Your Buyer Personas, Here's How To Effectively Employ Them
Ready for Anything

Don't stop once you've put in the work to create a solid set of buyer personas; there's still more to do.
5 min read
6 Tips for Your Marketing and Sales Reps to Consistently Produce Value-Added Content
Content Marketing

Sales and marketing professionals are up against dwindling attention spans. But they've got new options to try, as well.
5 min read
5 Ways Inbound Sales Teams Can Innovate the Customer Experience
Ready for Anything

In a world where 70 percent of B2B buying choices are based on how customers rate their treatment, it's crucial that inbound sales teams take ownership of the customer experience early on.
5 min read
Why, in 2017, 'Coffee Is for Closers' Has a Completely New Spin
Ready for Anything

Closing the deal these days isn't enough. You may need to assign your B2B sales team some dedicated "customer success" representatives.
5 min read
How to Reconfigure Your Sales Operations for Account-Based Selling
Ready for Anything

The very structure of your goals may need to change, as may your sales employees' incentive plan.
5 min read
7 Elements That Will Take Your B2B Sales Product Demos From Lifeless To Inspiring
Ready for Anything

Product demos don't have to be rote exercises. Instead you can weave in storytelling and videos that address your buyers' pain points.
5 min read
Why It's Crucial to Categorize Leads for Your Inbound And Outbound Sales Reps
Ready for Anything

One study indicated that 64 percent of field reps' time is spent outside of their core function. That's not smart.
5 min read
5 Innovative Ways to Automate Your Sales Processes This Year
Ready for Anything

The chatbots are coming, the chatbots are coming! So is software that can monitor social media for mentions of your company -- and so much more.
4 min read
5 Strategies for Building a Sales Operation From the Ground up
Ready for Anything

You may be expected to create an organizational architecture and to train your sales reps. Here's how to meet that challenge.
5 min read
Balance Your Sales Quotas With Serving Your Customers: 6 Ways How.
Ready for Anything

Ah, the many obligations vying for your time! Correlated data trends, custom content and getting help with on-boarding are solutions.
5 min read
5 Tips for Increasing Conversions at Every Stage of the B2B Customer Journey
Ready for Anything

Ask yourself, "What is the one task I can perform at each stage of your customers' journey that will make them more likely to buy from me?"
4 min read
What a Sales Team From Any Industry Can Learn From Innovative SaaS Companies
Ready for Anything

The best of these companies have experienced meteoric growth, not just because of their products, but because of the innovative strategies they incorporate into their sales processes.
5 min read
Here's How to Optimize Your B2B Sales Strategy for Selling to the Hospitality Industry
B2B Sales

Who could foresee that a hotel brand would end up selling Simmons mattresses for home use? What's your great sales idea?
7 min read
6 Tips For Leaders to Set Smart Sales Goals
Ready for Anything

Made up your 2017 goals yet? Devote some time to thinking about them in earnest and how to use them to improve performance.
5 min read
The Hidden Advantages Data-Driven Sales Teams Have
Ready for Anything

After crunching your own numbers, you're guaranteed to uncover new and unique ways to grow your business.
6 min read
