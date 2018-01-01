Strategic Partnerships
Cooperation
A Match Made in (Business) Heaven: Why Startups and Corporations Need Cooperation
It's about what both sides can bring to the table.
More From This Topic
The Fix
How Lyft Goes Beyond Picking Up Drunk People From Bars by Giving Patients Rides to the Doctor's
Lyft saw an unmet need and partnered with transportation coordinators to make sure people could consistently get the care they needed.
Internet of Things
How Startups Can Capitalize on IoT's New Co-Economy
Collaboration is no longer an option.
Partnerships
When It Comes to Corporate Partnerships, Remember These 5 Relationship Tricks
A healthy partnership is hard work, but it can also be hugely rewarding. The same is true for startup-corporate pairings.
Strategic Partnerships
How to Know When You Should Partner With a Nonprofit
Ask yourself the right questions about whether now's the time to partner with a nonprofit. Then, team up and go save the world.
Philanthropy
4 Strategies to Build a Stronger Brand Through Philanthropy
A philanthropic plan can help charities accomplish their missions while growing your company and your brand.
Financial Management
Get Real About Your Business and Avoid Reality-Show-Makeover Syndrome
Work with a trusted advisor to develop a strategic forecast, and you won't need 15 minutes of fame to rescue your business.
Branding
9 Tips for Creating an Awesome Brand
Building a successful brand is a lot of work upfront and a big payoff ever after.
Partnerships
7 Keys to Healthy Co-founder Partnerships
These concepts are relevant for entrepreneurs who want to strengthen their collaboration.
Marketing Strategies
3 Ways Co-Marketing Can Help Your Small Business Grow
By working together on promotional efforts to promote a product, service or piece of content, all businesses involved benefit.
Trends
How Startups and Legacy Companies Can Both Cash In on Market Trends
What service or product can you provide to companies looking to ride the next big wave to sweep through a consumer market?