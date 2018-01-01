Strategic Partnerships

How Lyft Goes Beyond Picking Up Drunk People From Bars by Giving Patients Rides to the Doctor's
The Fix

How Lyft Goes Beyond Picking Up Drunk People From Bars by Giving Patients Rides to the Doctor's

Lyft saw an unmet need and partnered with transportation coordinators to make sure people could consistently get the care they needed.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
How Startups Can Capitalize on IoT's New Co-Economy
Internet of Things

How Startups Can Capitalize on IoT's New Co-Economy

Collaboration is no longer an option.
Maciej Kranz | 8 min read
When It Comes to Corporate Partnerships, Remember These 5 Relationship Tricks
Partnerships

When It Comes to Corporate Partnerships, Remember These 5 Relationship Tricks

A healthy partnership is hard work, but it can also be hugely rewarding. The same is true for startup-corporate pairings.
Thomas Kicker | 6 min read
How to Know When You Should Partner With a Nonprofit
Strategic Partnerships

How to Know When You Should Partner With a Nonprofit

Ask yourself the right questions about whether now's the time to partner with a nonprofit. Then, team up and go save the world.
Kevin Xu | 6 min read
4 Strategies to Build a Stronger Brand Through Philanthropy
Philanthropy

4 Strategies to Build a Stronger Brand Through Philanthropy

A philanthropic plan can help charities accomplish their missions while growing your company and your brand.
Ryan Brennell | 5 min read
Get Real About Your Business and Avoid Reality-Show-Makeover Syndrome
Financial Management

Get Real About Your Business and Avoid Reality-Show-Makeover Syndrome

Work with a trusted advisor to develop a strategic forecast, and you won't need 15 minutes of fame to rescue your business.
Sabrina Parsons | 6 min read
9 Tips for Creating an Awesome Brand
Branding

9 Tips for Creating an Awesome Brand

Building a successful brand is a lot of work upfront and a big payoff ever after.
John Rampton | 5 min read
7 Keys to Healthy Co-founder Partnerships
Partnerships

7 Keys to Healthy Co-founder Partnerships

These concepts are relevant for entrepreneurs who want to strengthen their collaboration.
Michael Episcope | 4 min read
3 Ways Co-Marketing Can Help Your Small Business Grow
Marketing Strategies

3 Ways Co-Marketing Can Help Your Small Business Grow

By working together on promotional efforts to promote a product, service or piece of content, all businesses involved benefit.
Small Business PR | 4 min read
How Startups and Legacy Companies Can Both Cash In on Market Trends
Trends

How Startups and Legacy Companies Can Both Cash In on Market Trends

What service or product can you provide to companies looking to ride the next big wave to sweep through a consumer market?
Susan Solovic | 4 min read
