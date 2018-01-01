Strategic Vision

Failure Is a Very Real Option Unless Your Leadership Skills Can Prevent It
Leadership

Failure Is a Very Real Option Unless Your Leadership Skills Can Prevent It

Communicating a winning vision to employees whom you support in pursuit of your goals is the way forward.
Jennifer Spencer | 6 min read
Getting Clarity on Your Big-Picture Vision
Vision

Getting Clarity on Your Big-Picture Vision

Allison Maslan | 4 min read
