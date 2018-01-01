In 1975, Frank Emmett and Geoffrey Rappaport opened the first Supercuts in Albany, California, as an alternative to both high-fashion salons and neighborhood barbershops. They developed a hair-cutting technique that took only 20 minutes so that they could offer quick and inexpensive haircuts without appointments. They also allowed their customers to pick and choose which particular services they wanted, in order to tailor their experience to their desires and budgets. With this standardized business model in place, the men began franchising in 1979, and their stores soon spread throughout the U.S.

In 1996, Supercuts was acquired by Regis Corp., which also franchises City Looks, Cost Cutters Family Hair Care and Pro-Cuts in the U.S., and Magicuts and First Choice Haircutters in Canada.

Supercuts is ranked #5 on Entrepreneur's 2013 Franchise 500® listing.