Superyacht
Billionaires Are Getting Ready for Summer With Wildly Spectacular Superyachts
New custom builds from the world's most prestigious shipyards — Lurssen, Feadship, Oceanco, Benetti — can run into the hundreds of millions. Even a used superyacht can cost $75 million.
The Luxury Boats Owned By Some of the Wealthiest People in Tech, from a Yacht So Big It Has Its Own Support Boat to Superyachts with Swimming Pools and Basketball Courts
Tech billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison, and Google cofounders Sergey Brin and Larry Page have all purchased mini vacation hubs at sea.
You Could Earn More Than $6,000 Per Month to Spend the Summer on a Superyacht — Here's How
All food and accommodation expenses will be covered too.
Watch This 130-Foot Sinking Yacht Plummet Into the Ocean Off the Coast of Italy
The video, which was released by the Italian Coast Guard, shows the 130-foot yacht sinking into the ocean with four passengers and five crew members on board.