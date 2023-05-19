All food and accommodation expenses will be covered too.

If you want to sail around the South of France for the summer but don't have enough in your bank account to make it a reality, look no further.

Luxury recruitment specialists Morgan & Mallet Yacht Crew Agency are hiring for a summer steward for a superyacht based in Antibes, France, per a release from the agency.

The person selected for the role will earn a monthly salary of $6,000. Additionally, all food and accommodation expenses will be covered, and there's the potential to earn tips as high as $1,600 per charter. Free health care and a round-trip flight to and from home are also provided.

On average, a junior yacht steward can expect to earn between $3,000-$3,500 per month, depending on the size of the vessel, and senior stewards can make $5,000-$9,000+ per month, according to luxury yacht recruitment agency Cotton Crews.

One Ft. Lauderdale, Florida chief steward(ess) position listed by yacht job platform Meridian Go boasts a starting salary of $8,000 per month — with the option to go home at night when in port.

Morgan & Mallet is searching for a steward whose day-to-day duties include serving meals and drinks, setting and clearing tables, keeping a clean environment, working with other crew members to maintain a smooth operation of the yacht and assisting the chief steward with additional tasks.

The candidate "must have some form of previous hospitality experience" and have "a good level of physical fitness to be able to complete the job to a high standard," per the agency.