Takeovers
Branding
Dick's Wins Auction for Sports Authority Brand
The naming rights to a football stadium in Denver, Colo., home of the National Football League's Denver Broncos, are still up for grabs.
Miller Rejects $104 Billion Takeover Offer From Budweiser
The board said it 'unanimously rejected" the offer, because it "substantially undervalues SABMiller, its unique and unmatched footprint, and its standalone prospects."
Mergers and Acquisitions
Twitter's Shares Jump on Takeover Rumors
At least one report says that the company has hired advisers to rebuff a takeover bid.
American Apparel
American Apparel Founder Dov Charney Is 'Suing Everyone'
With supposedly only $100,000 in his bank account, majority shareholder Charney told a reporter he is going after all those who did him wrong.
Growth Strategies
Men's Wearhouse to Jos A. Bank: We're Suited for Each Other, and Here's $1.5 Billion to Prove It
With its stock at a five-year high, men's apparel retailer Men's Wearhouse has decided to turn the tables on its smaller rival.