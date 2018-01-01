Takeovers

Miller Rejects $104 Billion Takeover Offer From Budweiser
Takeovers

Miller Rejects $104 Billion Takeover Offer From Budweiser

The board said it 'unanimously rejected" the offer, because it "substantially undervalues SABMiller, its unique and unmatched footprint, and its standalone prospects."
Oscar Williams-Grut | 4 min read
Twitter's Shares Jump on Takeover Rumors
Mergers and Acquisitions

Twitter's Shares Jump on Takeover Rumors

At least one report says that the company has hired advisers to rebuff a takeover bid.
Reuters | 1 min read
American Apparel Founder Dov Charney Is 'Suing Everyone'
American Apparel

American Apparel Founder Dov Charney Is 'Suing Everyone'

With supposedly only $100,000 in his bank account, majority shareholder Charney told a reporter he is going after all those who did him wrong.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Men's Wearhouse to Jos A. Bank: We're Suited for Each Other, and Here's $1.5 Billion to Prove It
Growth Strategies

Men's Wearhouse to Jos A. Bank: We're Suited for Each Other, and Here's $1.5 Billion to Prove It

With its stock at a five-year high, men's apparel retailer Men's Wearhouse has decided to turn the tables on its smaller rival.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read
