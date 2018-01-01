Target audience

10 Reasons Ecommerce Sites Fail
Ecommerce

10 Reasons Ecommerce Sites Fail

Build it and they will come. Unless they ignore it.
Nathan Sinnott | 6 min read
3 Considerations for Increasing Engagement With Your Content
Content Marketing

3 Considerations for Increasing Engagement With Your Content

Whoever you think is your target audience, make sure that they really are.
Renee Yeager | 5 min read
4 Marketing Strategies You Need to Make HR Better
Marketing Strategies

4 Marketing Strategies You Need to Make HR Better

Boost your brand, improve employee morale and mange talent.
Henry Albrecht | 5 min read
