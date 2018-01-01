Tax and Legal Playbook
Tax Center
These Year-End Retirement Plan Adjustments Could Transform Your Wealth
Discover two strategies that could help you contribute more to your Roth IRA.
More From This Topic
Tax Center
Deduct Your Holiday Business Travel and Dining the Smart Way
Travel and dining during the holidays can be a great impetus to have productive meetings with your board of directors, vendors and employees to make plans for the New Year.
Tax Center
Convert Your Start-Up Costs Into Deductions in 2016
Maintaining your books isn't something you should do solely as a tax savings strategy or to track start-up costs.
Tax Center
Year-End Healthcare Strategies for Small-Business Owners
These tax-planning strategies could help you save thousands of dollars.
Tax Center
How to Know If Your Business Should Have an S-Corp Strategy
If you have a profitable business as a sole proprietor, you should be considering the S-Corp as a long-term business strategy.
Tax Center
Buy a Rental Property Before Year-End: Why and How
Entrepreneurs should consider rental real estate as an important part of their portfolio.
Legal
8 Things You Must Do to Protect Your Assets
Asset protection isn't complicated. Just follow these tips.