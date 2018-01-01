Technology Hiring
Military Vets Increasingly Look to Solve Tech's Chronic Shortage of Skilled Workers
Tech has been slow to recognize how much vets have to offer, but vets are taking the lead to change that.
Coding
5 Reasons Startup Founders are Wise to Learn Some Coding
Knowing the basics reassures potential investors and earns the respect of the techies you need to join your team.
Project Grow
Don't Leave Talent on the Table: A Solution to the Tech Talent Gap
To close the gap, companies might need to get involved in local organizations, engaging with community groups and providing them with partnership and wisdom.
startup hiring
5 Hiring Tips on Building a Team for Your Technical Product
Trust and complementary DNA are major assets.