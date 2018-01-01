Technology Hiring

5 Reasons Startup Founders are Wise to Learn Some Coding
Coding

5 Reasons Startup Founders are Wise to Learn Some Coding

Knowing the basics reassures potential investors and earns the respect of the techies you need to join your team.
John Rampton | 4 min read
Don't Leave Talent on the Table: A Solution to the Tech Talent Gap
Project Grow

Don't Leave Talent on the Table: A Solution to the Tech Talent Gap

To close the gap, companies might need to get involved in local organizations, engaging with community groups and providing them with partnership and wisdom.
Kevin Castle | 5 min read
5 Hiring Tips on Building a Team for Your Technical Product
startup hiring

5 Hiring Tips on Building a Team for Your Technical Product

Trust and complementary DNA are major assets.
Will Hayes | 5 min read
