Tencent-backed IoT Startup G7 Bags $320 Million in New Funding
Tencent-backed IoT Startup G7 Bags $320 Million in New Funding

In just over a year, G7 has received an estimated US$500 million in investment, through multiple rounds, making it one of the most valuable IoT companies in the world
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
