China's Tencent Sets Up Team To Work On a ChatGPT-Like Product: Report

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings has set up a development team to work on a ChatGPT-like product, according to a Reuters report citing two people familiar with the matter.

The artificial intelligence tool is reportedly expected to be called as HunyuanAide and built on the large language model Hunyuan. Tencent said it is conducting research into ChatGPT-like technology but hasn't revealed any more details about the product, how it will be made available, or the size of the model used to power it, as per the report.

The news comes after China's Ministry of science and technology said on Friday it saw the potential of ChatGPT-like tech and would be pushing for the integration of artificial intelligence into Chinese society and the economy.

South China Morning Post reported that Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has said that earlier this month, it is testing a ChatGPT-like service through its research institute Damo Academy. Also, Tencent has already been using its Hunyuan AI model in advertising, including making ad recommendations and producing tailor-made content for advertisers. The technology is able to help cut costs by creating videos based on text prompts, according to the company's previous announcements.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot that can generate natural language responses based on user input. Powered by large language models that learn from analysing large amounts of publicly available text during its training period, it can output a wide and varied content set.

Tencent Holdings Ltd is a Chinese multinational technology and entertainment conglomerate claimed to have one of the highest grossing multimedia companies in the world based on revenue.

The launch of ChatGPT has also prompted some of the tech biggies to introduce similar products. As a result, Microsoft has launched Bing Search which is based on the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT, and Google is developing Bard, a search chatbot based on its powerful LaMDA large language model.

According to available reports, Chinese internet and technology company Baidu announced it would launch a search chatbot within the first quarter of 2023 called Ernie, built on its massive language model Ernie 3.0 which has 260 billion parameters.