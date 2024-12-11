Fund II aims to target early-stage and growth-stage investments, backing 20–24 startups in deeptech sectors. It plans to deploy INR 10 crore in seed and INR 20–30 crore in Series B rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

growX ventures, a leading venture capital firm specialising in B2B and deeptech startups, has announced the launch of its Fund II with a target corpus of INR 400 crore.

The fund will focus on early-stage (Seed) and early-growth stage (Series B) investments, with plans to back 20–24 startups across sectors like semiconductors, defence tech, space tech, alternate materials, advanced manufacturing, fintech, healthtech, and supply chain/logistics.

Fund II aims to deploy up to INR 10 crore in seed rounds and INR 20–30 crore in Series B rounds. Its first close is expected by the end of the year.

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Taneja, Founder and CEO of growX ventures, said, "With Fund II, we're doubling down on our belief in India's DeepTech and B2B sectors. The next wave of unicorns, building for global markets, will emerge from this space. This is India's decade, and the transformative power of Indian innovation is undeniable."

Since its inception in 2008, growX has been a trailblazer in identifying emerging trends and supporting transformative technologies like spacetech, semiconductors, robotics, genomics, AI, and cybersecurity. With Fund II, the firm is set to further its mission of fostering high-impact innovation.

Manish Gupta, General Partner and DeepTech investment lead at growX, emphasised, "At growX ventures, we're not just investors — we're partners in the DeepTech and B2B scaling journey. With Fund II's stage-diversified approach, we aim to guide founders through every step, from 0-to-1 sparks to 1-to-10 powerhouse growth."

Beyond capital, growX will offer strategic collaboration and access to an extensive network of experts, corporate partners, and advisors to help founders scale their businesses sustainably.

With a stellar track record, including notable portfolio companies like Pixxel, Locus, Progcap, Aereo, Bellatrix Aerospace, Wiom, CynLr, Stashfin, and RACE Energy, growX continues to cement its position as a pioneer in India's B2B and DeepTech venture capital ecosystem. Fund II marks a significant step forward in growX's journey to enable transformative innovation on a global scale.