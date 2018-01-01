The Digest Live
Coffee
Here's the Process to Create One of the Best Cups of Coffee I've Ever Had
Ever think about where coffee beans come from? And how the different levels of roasting affect the taste of coffee? The entrepreneur behind Devocion has.
Viral Marketing
Brooklyn Pizzeria Nails Viral Marketing With Its Safe, Edible Take on the Tide Pod Challenge
Vinnie's Pizzeria jumped quickly on the disturbing trend and came out with PIEd Pods.
The Digest Live
This Entrepreneur Went From Graduating West Point to Setting Up a Cocktail School
Liquor Lab founder Owen Meyer discusses launching and growing the business and how to make a delicious cocktail.