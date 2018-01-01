The Hero Factor

Hero Intensity: The Second Part of Achieving an Executive Hero Factor
Leadership

Hero Intensity: The Second Part of Achieving an Executive Hero Factor

Learn what Hero Intensity is and how it can provide the other half of the formula you need to attain Hero Factor status as a business leader.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 5 min read
Operational Excellence: The First Part of Achieving an Executive Hero Factor
Company Culture

Operational Excellence: The First Part of Achieving an Executive Hero Factor

Find out why having operational excellence will take you 50 percent of the way to having the Hero Factor as a business leader.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 5 min read
